Head to Head Survey: Denny's (DENN) versus Chuy's (CHUY)

Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN) and Chuy's (NASDAQ:CHUY) are both small-cap cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Denny's alerts:

This table compares Denny's and Chuy's’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny's 7.21% -52.30% 13.31% Chuy's 4.37% 9.98% 6.52%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Denny's and Chuy's, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny's 0 2 1 0 2.33 Chuy's 0 6 2 0 2.25

Denny's presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.82%. Chuy's has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.97%. Given Denny's’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Denny's is more favorable than Chuy's.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Denny's shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Chuy's shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Denny's shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Chuy's shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Denny's has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chuy's has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Denny's and Chuy's’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny's $506.95 million 1.73 $19.40 million $0.52 25.87 Chuy's $330.61 million 1.41 $17.24 million $0.91 30.38

Denny's has higher revenue and earnings than Chuy's. Denny's is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chuy's, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Denny's beats Chuy's on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denny's

Denny’s Corporation (Denny’s) operates a franchised full-service restaurant chain. The Company, through its subsidiary, Denny’s, Inc., owns and operates the Denny’s brand. As of December 28, 2016, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,733 franchised, licensed and Company-operated restaurants around the world, including 1,610 restaurants in the United States and 123 international locations. As of December 28, 2016, 1,564 of its restaurants were franchised or licensed and 169 were Company-operated. In addition to its breakfast-all-day items, Denny’s offers a selection of lunch and dinner items, including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrees, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers and desserts. The Company’s Fit Fare menu helps its guests identify items suited to their dietary needs. Most Denny’s restaurants offer special items for children and seniors. The Company has restaurant locations within travel centers, primarily with Pilot and Pilot Flying J Travel Centers.

About Chuy's

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. operates Chuy’s, a restaurant concept offering a distinct menu of authentic, freshly prepared Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated 80 Chuy’s restaurants across 16 states. The Company offers the same menu during lunch and dinner, which includes enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a range of appetizers, soups and salads. Each of the Company’s restaurants offers a range of homemade sauces, including the signature Hatch green chile and creamy jalapeno sauces. The Company also offers a full-service bar in all of its restaurants providing its customers a range of beverage offerings, featuring a selection of specialty cocktails including its signature on-the-rocks margaritas made with fresh, hand-squeezed lime juice, and the Texas Martini, a made-to-order, hand-shaken cocktail served with jalapeno-stuffed olives.

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.