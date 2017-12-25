Head-To-Head Contrast: City (CHCO) & The Competition

City (NASDAQ: CHCO) is one of 308 public companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare City to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. City pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 34.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

City has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City’s peers have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares City and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio City $190.98 million $52.12 million 17.81 City Competitors $5.50 billion $827.87 million 371.36

City’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than City. City is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.0% of City shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of City shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares City and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 29.25% 12.34% 1.45% City Competitors 18.71% 8.30% 0.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for City and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 2 0 0 2.00 City Competitors 2189 8521 8536 335 2.36

City presently has a consensus target price of $66.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.51%. As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential downside of 9.58%. Given City’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe City is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

City peers beat City on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal activities through its subsidiary, City National Bank of West Virginia (City National). As of December 31, 2016, the City National provided banking, trust and investment management and other financial solutions through its network of 85 banking offices located in the states of West Virginia, Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio. City National offers various products and services, including commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage banking, and wealth management and trust services. City National provides credit, deposit and investment advisory products and services to rural and small community markets in addition to cities, including Charleston, Huntington, Martinsburg, Winchester, Staunton, Virginia Beach, Ashland and Lexington. City National offers a range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

