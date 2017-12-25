Head to Head Contrast: Argan (AGX) versus NCI Building Systems (NCS)

Argan (NYSE: AGX) and NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Argan has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCI Building Systems has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

87.6% of Argan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of NCI Building Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Argan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of NCI Building Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Argan and NCI Building Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argan $675.05 million 1.05 $70.32 million $5.39 8.45 NCI Building Systems $1.77 billion 0.72 $54.72 million $0.77 24.81

Argan has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NCI Building Systems. Argan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NCI Building Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Argan and NCI Building Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argan 9.18% 26.24% 12.66% NCI Building Systems 3.58% 22.20% 6.69%

Dividends

Argan pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. NCI Building Systems does not pay a dividend. Argan pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Argan and NCI Building Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argan 0 2 0 0 2.00 NCI Building Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Argan currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.94%. NCI Building Systems has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.02%. Given Argan’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Argan is more favorable than NCI Building Systems.

Summary

Argan beats NCI Building Systems on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argan

Argan, Inc. is a holding company. The Company conducts operations through its subsidiaries, Gemma Power Systems, LLC and affiliates (GPS), Atlantic Projects Company Limited (APC), Southern Maryland Cable, Inc. (SMC) and The Roberts Company (Roberts). Through GPS and APC, the Company’s power industry services segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. Through SMC, the telecommunications infrastructure services segment of the Company provides project management, construction, installation and maintenance services to commercial, local government and federal government customers. Through Roberts, the Company’s industrial fabrication and field services segment produces, delivers and installs fabricated steel components specializing in pressure vessels and heat exchangers for industrial plants.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of metal products in North America. The Company’s operating segments include Engineered building systems, Metal components and Metal coil coating. The Engineered building systems segment is engaged in the manufacturing of main frames and long bay systems, and engineering and drafting. The Metal components segment’s products include metal roof and wall panels, doors, metal partitions, metal trim, insulated metal panel (IMP) products and other related accessories. The Company manufactures and distributes a range of metal products for the non-residential construction market. It operates in the United States, Mexico, Canada and China. The Company provides metal coil coating services, and designs, engineers, manufactures and markets metal components and engineered building systems. It also provides metal coil coating services for commercial and construction applications, servicing both internal and external customers.

