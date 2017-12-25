Head to Head Comparison: Lendingtree (TREE) versus OneMain (OMF)

Lendingtree (NASDAQ: TREE) and OneMain (NYSE:OMF) are both mid-cap financials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Lendingtree alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lendingtree and OneMain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lendingtree 1 0 11 0 2.83 OneMain 0 7 6 0 2.46

Lendingtree presently has a consensus target price of $275.58, suggesting a potential downside of 19.41%. OneMain has a consensus target price of $33.17, suggesting a potential upside of 30.68%. Given OneMain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneMain is more favorable than Lendingtree.

Volatility and Risk

Lendingtree has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMain has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lendingtree and OneMain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lendingtree $384.40 million 10.65 $27.49 million $2.53 135.16 OneMain $3.88 billion 0.88 $215.00 million $1.26 20.14

OneMain has higher revenue and earnings than Lendingtree. OneMain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lendingtree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lendingtree and OneMain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendingtree 5.49% 16.52% 8.79% OneMain 4.85% 14.15% 2.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Lendingtree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of OneMain shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Lendingtree shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of OneMain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lendingtree beats OneMain on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc. (LendingTree) is engaged in operating an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. The Company’s online marketplace provides consumers with access to product offerings from various lenders, which it refers to as Network Lenders, including mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, reverse mortgage loans, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans, small business loans and other related offerings. In addition, the Company offers tools and resources, including free credit scores that facilitate comparison shopping for these loans and other credit-based offerings. The Company offers its products in categories, including mortgage products and non-mortgage products. Its mortgage products category includes its purchase and refinance products. Its non-mortgage products include lending products and other products.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company. The Company is a consumer finance company, which is engaged in providing personal loan products; credit and non-credit insurance, and service loans owned by it and service or subservice loans owned by third-parties. The Company’s segments include Consumer and Insurance; Acquisitions and Servicing; Real Estate, and Other. It is engaged in pursuing strategic acquisitions and dispositions of assets and businesses, including loan portfolios or other financial assets. The Company originates and services personal loans (secured and unsecured) through two business divisions: branch operations and centralized operations. As of December 31, 2016, its combined branch operations included over 1,800 branch offices in 44 states. It offers optional credit insurance products to its customers, including credit life insurance, credit disability insurance, credit involuntary unemployment insurance and collateral protection insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.