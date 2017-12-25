Head to Head Comparison: Eagle Materials (EXP) and Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (LOMA)

Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) and Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Materials and Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Materials 15.93% 17.75% 9.93% Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Eagle Materials and Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Materials $1.21 billion 4.41 $198.21 million $4.35 25.23 Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina $668.49 million 3.96 $33.25 million N/A N/A

Eagle Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eagle Materials and Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Materials 0 1 3 0 2.75 Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina 0 4 0 0 2.00

Eagle Materials currently has a consensus target price of $122.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.61%. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.46%. Given Eagle Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eagle Materials is more favorable than Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Eagle Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Eagle Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Eagle Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina does not pay a dividend. Eagle Materials pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Eagle Materials beats Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc. is a supplier of construction products, building materials and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The Company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The Company’s construction products are used in residential, industrial, commercial and infrastructure construction, and include cement, slag, concrete and aggregates. Its building materials include gypsum wallboard. Its basic material used for oil and natural gas extraction include frac sand and oil well cement. It sells cement in over six regional markets, including northern Nevada and California, the greater Chicago area, the Rocky Mountain region, the Central Plains region and Texas. It sells slag in the greater Chicago, Illinois area and the greater Midwest area. It has approximately three concrete and aggregates businesses. It also operates a recycled paperboard business.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is an Argentina-based company engaged in the cement and concrete segment. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement and related products, such as lime, masonry cement, as well as concrete and aggregates. The Company offers Portland cement, lime and masonry cement packed in bags. Its products are mainly distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. The Company is controlled by Intercement Brasil SA.

