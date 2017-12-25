Head to Head Comparison: Alexza Pharmaceuticals (ALXA) versus RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (RGRX)

Alexza Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: ALXA) and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) are both healthcare companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alexza Pharmaceuticals and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexza Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 900.00%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alexza Pharmaceuticals and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexza Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A ($1.22) N/A RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals $90,000.00 182.98 $220,000.00 ($0.01) -15.00

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Alexza Pharmaceuticals. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexza Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alexza Pharmaceuticals and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexza Pharmaceuticals -466.94% N/A -106.54% RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals -1,539.62% -23.23% -170.89%

Summary

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals beats Alexza Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexza Pharmaceuticals

Alexza Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of products for the acute treatment of central nervous system conditions. The Company’s product candidates are based on the Staccato system technology. Its product candidates in development include AZ-002, which contains alprazolam as an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is developed for the management of patients with acute repetitive seizures, and AZ-007, which contains zaleplon as API is developed for the treatment of insomnia in patients who have difficulty falling asleep, including those patients with middle of the night awakening having difficulty falling back asleep. Its product also includes ADASUVE, which contains loxapine as API is developed for the treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. It has initiated a Phase IIa proof-of-concept study for AZ-002 in patients with epilepsy and has completed Phase I testing for AZ-007.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of a therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4 (Tb4), for tissue and organ protection, repair and regeneration. The Company’s segment is the development and marketing of product candidates based on Tb4, an amino acid peptide. The Company has formulated Tb4 into three product candidates in clinical development: RGN-259, RGN-352 and RGN-137. Tb4 is a synthetic copy of a naturally occurring 43-amino acid peptide that is originally isolated from bovine thymus glands. RGN-259 is its preservative-free eye drop formulation of Tb4. RGN-352 is an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications that may be treated by systemic administration. RGN-137 is a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

