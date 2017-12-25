Head to Head Comparison: Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) vs. Its Competitors

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE: ALEX) is one of 60 public companies in the “Real Estate Development & Operations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Alexander & Baldwin to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander & Baldwin 4.15% 3.89% 2.18% Alexander & Baldwin Competitors -8.38% -3.07% 1.27%

78.2% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin’s rivals have a beta of 0.56, suggesting that their average stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander & Baldwin 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alexander & Baldwin Competitors 153 311 631 9 2.45

Alexander & Baldwin currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.40%. As a group, “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies have a potential upside of 33.27%. Given Alexander & Baldwin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alexander & Baldwin is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Alexander & Baldwin pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 40.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander & Baldwin $387.50 million -$10.20 million 24.03 Alexander & Baldwin Competitors $419.19 million $31.78 million 792.85

Alexander & Baldwin’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alexander & Baldwin. Alexander & Baldwin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (A&B) is a real estate company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. In addition to its 15 retail centers in Hawaii, the Company owned seven industrial assets, seven office properties and a portfolio of urban ground leases comprising 106 acres in Hawaii, as of December 31, 2016. On the United States mainland, the Company owned seven remaining commercial assets, as of December 31, 2016. The Commercial Real Estate segment owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office properties in Hawaii and on the Mainland. The Land Operations segment manages the Company’s land and real estate-related assets and deploys these assets to their use. The Materials and Construction segment performs asphalt paving as prime contractor and subcontractor; imports and sells liquid asphalt; mines, processes and sells basalt aggregate, and produces and sells asphaltic and ready-mix concrete.

