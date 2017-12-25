Head-To-Head Analysis: Time Warner Cable (TWC) & Videocon d2h (VDTH)

Time Warner Cable (NYSE: TWC) and Videocon d2h (NASDAQ:VDTH) are both cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Time Warner Cable pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Videocon d2h does not pay a dividend. Time Warner Cable pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Videocon d2h has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

27.7% of Videocon d2h shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Time Warner Cable and Videocon d2h’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Time Warner Cable 7.98% 21.59% 4.00% Videocon d2h 0.99% 3.92% 0.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Time Warner Cable and Videocon d2h, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Time Warner Cable 0 0 0 0 N/A Videocon d2h 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Time Warner Cable and Videocon d2h’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Time Warner Cable N/A N/A N/A $6.54 32.04 Videocon d2h $458.00 million 2.09 $4.53 million $0.04 226.75

Videocon d2h has higher revenue and earnings than Time Warner Cable. Time Warner Cable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Videocon d2h, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Time Warner Cable Company Profile

Time Warner Cable Inc. (TWC) is a provider of video, high-speed data and voice services in the United States with clustered cable systems located in approximately five geographic areas, including New York State, the Carolinas, the Midwest, Southern California and Texas. The Company operates through three segments: Residential Services, Business Services and Other Operations. The Company’s residential services segment includes security and home management services. Its business services segment includes networking and transport services, including cell tower backhaul services, and enterprise-class, cloud-enabled hosting, managed applications and services. The Company serves approximately 15.9 million residential and business services customers. The Company also sells video and online advertising inventory to various local, regional and national customers.

Videocon d2h Company Profile

Videocon d2h Limited is engaged in the provision of direct to home (DTH) subscription television services to subscribers in India. The Company operates under the Videocon d2h brand. The Company is engaged in the transmission of programming to subscribers through satellite broadcasting. Its subscribers have access to over 550 national and international channels and services, including approximately 45 high definition (HD) channels and services, and over 42 audio and video services through its Music Channel Services through several subscription packages, as well as the option of choosing add-ons and a la carte channels and receiving certain discounts through long-term recharge offers. Its subscription packages include Flexi Pack, Super Gold Pack, Gold Maxi pack, Gold Kids, New Gold Sports Pack, Gold Sports Kids, New Diamond Pack, Platinum Pack and Platinum HD Pack. It offers value-added services, such as movie channel services, active music channel services, tickers and smart services.

