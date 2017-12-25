Head to Head Analysis: Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) versus Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE: TV) and Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) are both mid-cap cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Televisa SAB and Sinclair Broadcast Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Televisa SAB $5.17 billion 2.10 $199.46 million $0.40 47.30 Sinclair Broadcast Group $2.74 billion 1.42 $245.30 million $2.66 14.36

Sinclair Broadcast Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grupo Televisa SAB. Sinclair Broadcast Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Televisa SAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Televisa SAB and Sinclair Broadcast Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Televisa SAB 4.85% 5.16% 1.73% Sinclair Broadcast Group 9.06% 23.27% 3.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Grupo Televisa SAB and Sinclair Broadcast Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Televisa SAB 0 3 3 0 2.50 Sinclair Broadcast Group 0 0 10 0 3.00

Grupo Televisa SAB currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.42%. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus target price of $47.10, indicating a potential upside of 23.30%. Given Grupo Televisa SAB’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grupo Televisa SAB is more favorable than Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Televisa SAB has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Grupo Televisa SAB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Grupo Televisa SAB pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Sinclair Broadcast Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Grupo Televisa SAB pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sinclair Broadcast Group pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Sinclair Broadcast Group beats Grupo Televisa SAB on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is a media company in the international entertainment business. The Company operates in four business segments: Content, Sky, Telecommunications, and Other Businesses. It operates four broadcast channels in Mexico City and has affiliated stations throughout the country. It produces pay-television channels with national and international feeds, throughout Latin America, the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia Pacific. It exports its programs and formats to television networks around the world. It is also a Spanish-language magazine publisher. Its pay-television channels include three music, six movie, seven variety and entertainment channels and two sports channels. Its programs include telenovelas, newscasts, situation comedies, game shows, reality shows, children’s programs, comedy and variety programs, musical and cultural events, movies and educational programming. Its programming also includes broadcasts of special events and sports events in Mexico.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a television broadcasting company. The Company focuses on providing content on its local television stations and digital platforms. The Company’s segments are broadcast, other and corporate. The Broadcast segment consists of its broadcast television stations. The content distributed through its broadcast platform consists of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, it owns networks, and other original programming produced by it. It also owns digital and Internet media products that are complementary to its portfolio of television station related digital properties. It focuses on offering marketing solutions to advertisers. Its other business consists of original networks and content, digital and Internet solutions, technical services and other non-media investments.

