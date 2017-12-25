Head-To-Head Analysis: Frank’s International (FI) and TETRA Technologies (TTI)

Frank’s International (NYSE: FI) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Frank’s International has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Frank’s International pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. TETRA Technologies does not pay a dividend. Frank’s International pays out -56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Frank’s International and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frank’s International -26.21% -9.25% -7.80% TETRA Technologies -5.47% -6.89% -2.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.5% of Frank’s International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.9% of Frank’s International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Frank’s International and TETRA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frank’s International 3 9 1 0 1.85 TETRA Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70

Frank’s International currently has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.31%. TETRA Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.20%. Given Frank’s International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Frank’s International is more favorable than TETRA Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frank’s International and TETRA Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frank’s International $487.53 million 2.97 -$135.33 million ($0.53) -12.23 TETRA Technologies $694.76 million 0.71 -$161.46 million ($0.43) -9.84

Frank’s International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TETRA Technologies. Frank’s International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TETRA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Frank’s International on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frank’s International

Frank’s International N.V. (FINV) is a provider of engineered tubular services, tubular fabrication and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four business segments: International Services, U. S. Services, Tubular Sales and Blackhawk. As of December 31, 2016, the International Services segment provided tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions in approximately 60 countries on six continents. The U.S. Services segment provides tubular services. The Blackhawk segment provides well construction and well intervention rental equipment, services and products, in addition to the cementing tool expertise, in the United States and Mexican Gulf of Mexico, onshore United States and other select international locations.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore. The Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. Its Production Testing division provides frac flowback services, production well testing services, offshore rig cooling and other associated services in various oil and gas producing regions. The Compression division provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. The Offshore division consists of two operating segments: Offshore Services and Maritech.

