Haynes International (HAYN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

HAYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.47. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.19 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. Haynes International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. analysts predict that Haynes International will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -107.32%.

In related news, Director Dawne S. Hickton bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 1,968.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 182,172 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 141.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 295,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 173,120 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the second quarter valued at $4,619,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 181.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 90,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 949,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88,869 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc (Haynes) is a producer of nickel- and cobalt-based alloys in flat product forms, such as sheet, coil and plate forms. The Company also produces its products as seamless and welded tubulars, and in slab, bar, billet and wire forms. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing alloys, which are sold in the aerospace, chemical processing and industrial gas turbine industries.

