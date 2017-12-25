Harte Hanks (HHS) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.28

Headlines about Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) have trended positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Harte Hanks earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.2892961529122 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harte Hanks in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of Harte Hanks (HHS) opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. Harte Hanks has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Harte Hanks had a negative return on equity of 152.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $94.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.20 million. research analysts forecast that Harte Hanks will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc (Harte Hanks) is a multi-channel marketing company. The Company’s Customer Interaction business offers a range of marketing services, in media from direct mail to e-mail, including agency and digital services; database marketing solutions and business-to-business lead generation; direct mail, and contact centers.

