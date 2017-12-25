Harris Corporation (HRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Harris from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Harris in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Harris in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Airain ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Airain ltd now owns 54,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harris ( HRS ) traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.78. 350,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,127. The firm has a market cap of $17,020.00, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. Harris has a one year low of $99.13 and a one year high of $144.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Harris had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. equities analysts expect that Harris will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Harris Company Profile

