Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,146 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,786,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,308,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,499,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,574,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806,535 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 47,589,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,313,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,865,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,305,942,000 after acquiring an additional 809,732 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,722,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $569,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,404 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Miles D. White sold 276,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $15,065,367.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,677,913 shares in the company, valued at $200,115,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alejandro D. Wellisch sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $120,266.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,900.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,632 shares of company stock valued at $30,840,407. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories ( ABT ) opened at $56.93 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $99,090.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 87.60%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

