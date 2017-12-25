Guess? (GES) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $14.00 target price on shares of Guess? and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guess? presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Shares of Guess? (GES) opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Guess? has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $1,410.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Guess? had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Guess? will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,250.00%.

In other news, Director Kay Isaacson-Leibowitz sold 4,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $70,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,417.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale and Licensing. The Americas Retail segment includes the Company’s retail and e-commerce operations in North and Central America and its retail operations in South America.

