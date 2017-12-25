GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,066,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,229 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,060,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,633,000 after acquiring an additional 113,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,320,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,777 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,780 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,669,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,514,000 after acquiring an additional 72,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Thomson Reuters Corp ( TRI ) opened at $43.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30,874.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/gsa-capital-partners-llp-decreases-holdings-in-thomson-reuters-corp-tri.html.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp (Thomson Reuters) is a Canada-based provider of news and information for professional markets. The Company is organized in three business units: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk unit is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.