GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 1,720 Shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (SLAB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. ( NASDAQ SLAB ) opened at $89.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.37. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.15 and a 12-month high of $96.93.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $198.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Wood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $407,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,900 over the last 90 days. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc is a provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), Internet infrastructure, industrial, consumer and automotive markets. The Company operates through mixed-signal analog intensive products segment. It provides analog-intensive, mixed-signal solutions for use in a range of electronic products in various applications for the IoT market.

