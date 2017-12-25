Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 48,324 Whitestone REIT (WSR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Whitestone REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whitestone REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Whitestone REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Whitestone REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Whitestone REIT by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Whitestone REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $552.67, a P/E ratio of 84.94 and a beta of 1.02. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.78 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 670.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-buys-shares-of-48324-whitestone-reit-wsr.html.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in various metropolitan areas. The Company’s acquisition targets are located in densely populated, culturally diverse neighborhoods, primarily in and around Austin, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Phoenix and San Antonio.

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.