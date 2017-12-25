Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,162 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $177,119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,698,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,615,777,000 after buying an additional 2,404,844 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 217.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,460,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,480,000 after buying an additional 1,684,786 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 13,758,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,573,000 after buying an additional 1,134,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,954,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,728,000 after buying an additional 778,791 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $61.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 7,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $512,345.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,001.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Edgar M. Purvis, Jr. sold 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $623,872.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,984 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,008.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,017 shares of company stock worth $1,771,129. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE EMR) opened at $69.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44,710.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. Emerson Electric Company has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Company will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.78%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

