Media stories about Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Global Ship Lease earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 45.2872512142883 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (GSL) opened at $1.18 on Monday. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Global Ship Lease had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $41.22 million during the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Global Ship Lease (GSL) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/global-ship-lease-gsl-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company and containership charter owner. The Company’s activity consists of the ownership and chartering out of containerships. It owns a fleet of containerships with a range of sizes. Its fleet comprises over 20 containerships, with a combined capacity of over 82,310 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) and a weighted average age of over 11.0 years, and a non-weighted average age of over 11.3 years.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.