Genuine Parts (GPC) Stake Lessened by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,457,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,648,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,451,526,000 after buying an additional 218,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $810,144,000 after buying an additional 61,398 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,180,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,552,000 after buying an additional 30,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 44.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,758,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,034,000 after buying an additional 1,160,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) opened at $95.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13,940.00, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPC. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/genuine-parts-gpc-stake-lessened-by-public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio.html.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.