General Mills (GIS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about General Mills (NYSE:GIS) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. General Mills earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9866856497608 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Consumer Edge upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

Shares of General Mills ( GIS ) traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,498,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,281. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $63.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $34,520.00, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. General Mills had a return on equity of 38.89% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

