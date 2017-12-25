Gamco Investors Inc (GBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.
Gamco Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
Gamco Investors (NYSE GBL) opened at $29.75 on Monday. Gamco Investors has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.45, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.04.
Gamco Investors Company Profile
GAMCO Investors, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of investment advisory services to open and closed-end funds, institutional and private wealth management investors principally in the United States. The Company operates through the investment advisory and asset management business segment.
