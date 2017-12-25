Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Gamco Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Get Gamco Investors alerts:

Gamco Investors (NYSE GBL) opened at $29.75 on Monday. Gamco Investors has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.45, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/gamco-investors-inc-gbl-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-26th.html.

In other news, insider Der Eb Henry Van sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $25,692.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of investment advisory services to open and closed-end funds, institutional and private wealth management investors principally in the United States. The Company operates through the investment advisory and asset management business segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Gamco Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamco Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.