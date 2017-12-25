GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) Position Increased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,461 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GGN. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) opened at $5.23 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective.

