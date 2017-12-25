FY2018 EPS Estimates for Mamamancini S Hldg Cut by Analyst (MMMB)

Mamamancini S Hldg (OTCMKTS:MMMB) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Mamamancini S in a research report issued on Thursday. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Mamamancini S’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Mamamancini S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of Mamamancini S ( MMMB ) traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,417. The firm has a market cap of $38.19, a PE ratio of 127.13 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mamamancini S has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.43.

Mamamancini S (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 million. Mamamancini S had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 1.94%.

About Mamamancini S

MamaMancinis Holdings, Inc produces and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf, stuffed peppers, baked ziti, and specialty items; and other meat and sauce products.

