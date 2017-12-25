FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Quidel Co. Issued By William Blair (QDEL)

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quidel in a report released on Wednesday. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will earn $2.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.12.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.21). Quidel had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $50.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Quidel in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Quidel in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Quidel in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) opened at $44.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,520.00, a P/E ratio of -279.50, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. Quidel has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.28.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 7,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $298,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,365,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,103,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,910 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,073. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Quidel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Quidel by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

