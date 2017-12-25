Franklin Electric (FELE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FELE. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ FELE) opened at $44.95 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,090.00, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $213,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Franklin Electric (FELE) Downgraded by BidaskClub” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/franklin-electric-fele-downgraded-by-bidaskclub.html.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes water and fuel pumping systems, consisting of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls and related parts and equipment. Its segments include Water Systems segment, the Fueling Systems segment and Other. Its Water Systems segment is engaged in the production and marketing of water pumping systems and offers motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls and monitoring devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.