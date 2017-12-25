First United (FUNC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First United earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 43.078645468677 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUNC. TheStreet lowered shares of First United from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get First United alerts:

Shares of First United (FUNC) opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. First United has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $120.58, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.42.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Irvin Robert Rudy sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $60,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,162.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,705 shares of company stock valued at $116,194. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/first-united-func-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-shows.html.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary business is serving as the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the Bank), First United Statutory Trust I, First United Statutory Trust II and First United Statutory Trust III. It operates through community banking segment.

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.