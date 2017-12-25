First Trust Advisors LP Sells 13,532 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,532 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $20,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $74.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $71.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

In other news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $219,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE SLB) opened at $67.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94,003.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $61.02 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 512.83%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

