First Quadrant L P CA Sells 1,064 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.03.

In related news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $6,054,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,999 shares of company stock worth $37,404,139. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) opened at $72.71 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27. The company has a market cap of $94,950.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

