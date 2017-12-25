First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Stake Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,913 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 12.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,221,000 after purchasing an additional 166,640 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,615,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,453,000 after purchasing an additional 106,493 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,177,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FFBC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC ) opened at $27.25 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,670.00, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $83.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. (First Financial) is a regional bank holding company. First Financial is engaged in the business of commercial banking and other banking and banking-related activities through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, National Association (the Bank). The range of banking services provided by First Financial to individuals and businesses include commercial lending, real estate lending and consumer financing.

