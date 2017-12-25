FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,347 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 47.0% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 40.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Vetr downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.52 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.02.

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) opened at $64.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94,921.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 138.18%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $59,886.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 7,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $521,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,995. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

