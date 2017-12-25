Financial Survey: Flushing Financial (FFIC) & Its Competitors

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ: FFIC) is one of 311 public companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Flushing Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Flushing Financial pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 34.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Flushing Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Flushing Financial Competitors 2191 8587 8564 335 2.36

Flushing Financial presently has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.33%. As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential downside of 7.32%. Given Flushing Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flushing Financial is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Flushing Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 19.50% 9.04% 0.77% Flushing Financial Competitors 18.58% 8.30% 0.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flushing Financial and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $278.53 million $64.91 million 16.41 Flushing Financial Competitors $5.50 billion $827.87 million 370.73

Flushing Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Flushing Financial. Flushing Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Flushing Financial has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flushing Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flushing Financial rivals beat Flushing Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Flushing Bank (the Bank). The Company is a community-oriented financial institution offering a range of financial services. The Bank’s subsidiaries include Flushing Preferred Funding Corporation, Flushing Service Corporation and FSB Properties Inc. The Company also owns Flushing Financial Capital Trust II, Flushing Financial Capital Trust III and Flushing Financial Capital Trust IV (the Trusts). As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 19 full-service offices, which were located in the New York City Boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan, and in Nassau County, New York. The Company also operates an Internet branch, iGObanking.com. The Bank has a business banking unit, which focuses on the development of a full complement of commercial business deposit, loan and cash management products.

