Financial Contrast: OneBeacon Insurance Group (OB) vs. The Competition

OneBeacon Insurance Group (NYSE: OB) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Property & Casualty Insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare OneBeacon Insurance Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get OneBeacon Insurance Group alerts:

OneBeacon Insurance Group has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneBeacon Insurance Group’s peers have a beta of 0.88, meaning that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OneBeacon Insurance Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneBeacon Insurance Group 0.10% -0.12% 0.03% OneBeacon Insurance Group Competitors 5.87% 1.52% 1.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OneBeacon Insurance Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneBeacon Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A OneBeacon Insurance Group Competitors 643 2349 2237 49 2.32

As a group, “Property & Casualty Insurance” companies have a potential downside of 0.41%. Given OneBeacon Insurance Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneBeacon Insurance Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

OneBeacon Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. OneBeacon Insurance Group pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Property & Casualty Insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 23.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneBeacon Insurance Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OneBeacon Insurance Group N/A N/A 25.13 OneBeacon Insurance Group Competitors $11.51 billion $1.16 billion 237.13

OneBeacon Insurance Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OneBeacon Insurance Group. OneBeacon Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of OneBeacon Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Property & Casualty Insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of OneBeacon Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Property & Casualty Insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OneBeacon Insurance Group peers beat OneBeacon Insurance Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

OneBeacon Insurance Group Company Profile

OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. (OneBeacon) is a specialty property and casualty insurance writer that offers a range of insurance products in the United States. The Company’s segments include Specialty Products, Specialty Industries, and Investing, Financing and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Specialty Products segment consisted of 10 underwriting operating segments representing an aggregation based on those that offer products, coverages and services to customers across the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Specialty Industries segment consisted of six underwriting operating segments representing an aggregation based on those that focus on solving the needs of a particular customer or industry group. The Investing, Financing and Corporate segment includes the investing and financing activities for OneBeacon on a consolidated basis, and certain other activities conducted through the Company and its intermediate subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for OneBeacon Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneBeacon Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.