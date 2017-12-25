Financial Analysis: TECO Energy (TE) versus The Competition

TECO Energy (NYSE: TE) is one of 80 public companies in the “Electric Utilities” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare TECO Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TECO Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TECO Energy 0.84% 0.85% 0.24% TECO Energy Competitors -14.47% 10.07% 2.67%

This table compares TECO Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TECO Energy N/A N/A 26.08 TECO Energy Competitors $7.66 billion $831.80 million 31.11

TECO Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TECO Energy. TECO Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

TECO Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. TECO Energy pays out 86.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 94.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. TECO Energy has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TECO Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TECO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A TECO Energy Competitors 544 3001 2414 43 2.33

As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies have a potential upside of 12.22%. Given TECO Energy’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TECO Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TECO Energy rivals beat TECO Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

TECO Energy Company Profile

TECO Energy, Inc. (TECO Energy) is a holding company for regulated utilities and other businesses. TECO Energy holds all of the common stock of Tampa Electric Company (TEC) and through its subsidiary, New Mexico Gas Intermediate, Inc. (NMGI), owns New Mexico Gas Company, Inc. (NMGC). The Company’s segments include Tampa Electric, Peoples Gas System (PGS) and NMGC. Its Tampa Electric division is engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The retail territory served comprises an area of approximately 2,000 square miles in West Central Florida. PGS, the gas division of TEC, is engaged in the purchase, distribution and sale of natural gas for residential, commercial, industrial and electric power generation customers in the state of Florida. NMGC is engaged in the purchase, distribution and sale of natural gas for residential, commercial and industrial customers in the state of New Mexico.

