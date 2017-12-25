Financial Analysis: Mulesoft (MULE) & The Competition

Mulesoft (NYSE: MULE) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Application Software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Mulesoft to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mulesoft and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mulesoft $187.74 million -$49.59 million -31.86 Mulesoft Competitors $989.60 million $64.64 million 524.91

Mulesoft’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mulesoft. Mulesoft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Mulesoft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of shares of all “Application Software” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Application Software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mulesoft and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mulesoft -25.84% -49.63% -18.06% Mulesoft Competitors -22.45% -255.38% -12.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mulesoft and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mulesoft 0 4 6 0 2.60 Mulesoft Competitors 182 1524 2875 91 2.62

Mulesoft presently has a consensus target price of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 20.42%. As a group, “Application Software” companies have a potential upside of 12.56%. Given Mulesoft’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mulesoft is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Mulesoft peers beat Mulesoft on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Mulesoft Company Profile

MuleSoft, Inc. is engaged in providing a software platform that connects a range of technologies. The Company enables organizations to manage and secure the flow of data between all systems in the enterprise. The Company offers organizations to create agile infrastructures. The Company has developed Anypoint Platform. The Company’s customers use its Anypoint Platform to connect their applications, data, and devices into an application network where systems are pluggable instead of glued together with custom integration code. The application network enables a self-serve infrastructure through discoverable building blocks, or nodes, that can be used and reused to rapidly compose applications. With an application network built with Anypoint Platform, organizations can transform into composable enterprises.

