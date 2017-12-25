Financial Advisory Service Inc. Grows Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 25.4% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) opened at $92.13 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $83.24 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $233,730.00, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $379,581.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $472,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,293.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,575 shares of company stock worth $1,927,095 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.88 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, December 17th. Vetr cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.38 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

