FibroGen (FGEN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

FGEN has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered FibroGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.67.

FibroGen (NASDAQ FGEN) opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3,744.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.56. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $60.15.

In other FibroGen news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $807,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,060,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,730,483.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $813,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,079,824.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,346 shares of company stock worth $17,855,633. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 96.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,335,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,753,000 after buying an additional 1,641,423 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 3,674.1% during the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,585,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,448 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,633,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,158,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,808,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,612,000 after buying an additional 761,421 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a science-based biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a pipeline of first- in-class therapeutics. The Company is focused on fibrosis and hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology and clinical development to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

