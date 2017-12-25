Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact China Commercial Credit (CCCR) Stock Price

News headlines about China Commercial Credit (NASDAQ:CCCR) have been trending positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Commercial Credit earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.6195032325739 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

China Commercial Credit (NASDAQ:CCCR) traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.96. China Commercial Credit has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised China Commercial Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

In other news, VP Yang Jie bought 452,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $818,999.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 4,134,286 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,057.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

China Commercial Credit Company Profile

China Commercial Credit, Inc is engaged in offering financial services in China. The Company’s operations consist of providing direct loans, loan guarantees and financial leasing services to small-to-medium sized businesses (SMEs), farmers and individuals in the city of Wujiang, Jiangsu Province. Its loan and loan guarantee business is conducted through Wujiang Luxiang Rural Microcredit Co, Ltd.

