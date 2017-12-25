Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.0% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $214,014.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,846.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Bank of America set a $102.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE JPM) opened at $107.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $372,820.00, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $81.64 and a 12 month high of $108.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $25.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

