Facebook Inc (FB) Stake Lessened by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Facebook by 283.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,888,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,794,857,000 after buying an additional 8,788,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,530,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,538,895,000 after buying an additional 5,151,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,877,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,967,696,000 after buying an additional 4,032,727 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 15,047.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,828,000 after buying an additional 2,523,918 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Facebook by 28.4% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,686,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,613,516,000 after buying an additional 2,361,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total transaction of $127,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,681,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total transaction of $2,849,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,818,989 shares of company stock worth $861,374,803. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.15 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.81.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ FB) opened at $177.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $514,910.00, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. Facebook Inc has a one year low of $114.77 and a one year high of $184.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The social networking company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Facebook Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

