Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.15

News stories about Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.3928985187954 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.
Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:
- Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYEG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share (americanbankingnews.com)
- EyeGate Awarded New US Patent for Iontophoretic Delivery of Corticosteroids to the Eye – GlobeNewswire (press release) (globenewswire.com)
- Trader’s Buzzer – Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYEG) – Nasdaq Fortune (press release) (nasdaqfortune.com)
- Eyegate Pharma (EYEG) Reports New US Patent for Iontophoretic Delivery of Corticosteroids to the Eye – StreetInsider.com (streetinsider.com)
- HC Wainwright Analysts Give Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG) a $5.00 Price Target (americanbankingnews.com)
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals
Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics and drug delivery systems for treating diseases of the eye. The Company’s lead product, EGP-437, incorporates a reformulated topically active corticosteroid, dexamethasone phosphate, which is delivered into the ocular tissues through its drug delivery system, the EyeGate II Delivery System.
Receive News & Ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.