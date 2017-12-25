Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.15

News stories about Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.3928985187954 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals ( EYEG ) traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 and a PE ratio of -1.04.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics and drug delivery systems for treating diseases of the eye. The Company’s lead product, EGP-437, incorporates a reformulated topically active corticosteroid, dexamethasone phosphate, which is delivered into the ocular tissues through its drug delivery system, the EyeGate II Delivery System.

