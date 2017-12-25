EVINE Live (EVLV) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.04

News articles about EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EVINE Live earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.2368978904056 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

EVINE Live (EVLV) opened at $1.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.24, a PE ratio of -21.29, a PEG ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 3.39. EVINE Live has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. EVINE Live had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. EVINE Live’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. research analysts predict that EVINE Live will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVLV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVINE Live from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EVINE Live from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of EVINE Live in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of EVINE Live in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.30 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.

In related news, Director Mark Holdsworth bought 75,000 shares of EVINE Live stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 266,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,138. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Rosenblatt bought 33,400 shares of EVINE Live stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $49,432.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,540.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 118,400 shares of company stock valued at $176,732 in the last ninety days. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVINE Live Company Profile

EVINE Live Inc is a digital commerce company. The Company operates through the digital commerce retailing segment. The Company offers a mix of brands directly to consumers in an engaging and informative shopping experience through television (TV), online and mobile devices. It operates an around the clock television shopping network, EVINE Live, which is distributed primarily on cable and satellite systems, through which the Company offers brand products in the categories of jewelry and watches, home and consumer electronics, beauty, and fashion and accessories.

