Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Everspin Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.7141038675827 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRAM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Everspin Technologies from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everspin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. cut their price target on Everspin Technologies from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ MRAM) opened at $7.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.43 and a PE ratio of -3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.04. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 136.04% and a negative net margin of 60.46%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Everspin Technologies will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc is a United States-based provider of magnetoresistive random-access memory (MRAM) solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and shipping discrete and embedded MRAM and spin-torque MRAM (ST-MRAM) into markets and applications. The Company’s products include 8-bit/16-bit Parallel Interface MRAM, Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI), Quad SPI and Double Data Rate (DDR) 3 dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) Compatible MRAM – Spin Torque Technology.

