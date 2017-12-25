Etsy (ETSY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Etsy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,640.00 and a PE ratio of 180.75. Etsy has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Etsy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Etsy news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 87,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $1,428,113.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 822,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,350,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Etsy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Etsy by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Etsy (ETSY) Upgraded at BidaskClub” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/etsy-etsy-upgraded-at-bidaskclub.html.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc (Etsy) operates a marketplace where people around the world connect, both online and offline, to make, sell and buy goods. The Company offers a range of seller services and tools that help entrepreneurs start, grow and manage their businesses. The Company’s community includes Etsy sellers, Etsy buyers, Etsy employees, its partners and investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.