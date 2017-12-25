Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Given Media Impact Score of 0.15

News stories about Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Equity Lifestyle Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.4055288372135 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.28. 278,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 1 year low of $69.62 and a 1 year high of $91.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7,750.00, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.29.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.34). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $241.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 93.30%.

ELS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 7,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total value of $684,044.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,205.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/equity-lifestyle-properties-els-given-media-impact-score-of-0-15.html.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.