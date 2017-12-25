Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TherapeuticsMD, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report issued on Wednesday. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $9.00 price objective on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ TXMD ) opened at $5.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,240.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.06. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 457.00%. TherapeuticsMD’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,076.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,877,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,894,000 after buying an additional 2,985,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,027,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,783,000 after buying an additional 6,340,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,231,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,918,000 after buying an additional 429,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,486,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after buying an additional 583,094 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,959,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 741,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc is a women’s healthcare company engaged in creating and commercializing products for women. The Company is focused on pursuing regulatory approvals and pre-commercialization activities necessary for commercialization of its hormone therapy pharmaceutical products. Its drug candidates used in clinical trials are designed to alleviate symptoms of and reduce health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies, including hot flashes, osteoporosis and vaginal discomfort.

