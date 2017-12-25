Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 405.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 134.7% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. ( NYSE:RHI ) opened at $55.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7,003.29, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $57.67.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Harold M. Messmer, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $5,231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $274,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,656,040.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti.

