Entertainment One Ltd (ETO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Entertainment One Ltd (LON:ETO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 280.57 ($3.75).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETO. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.21) price target on shares of Entertainment One in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Entertainment One from GBX 331 ($4.43) to GBX 339 ($4.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.94) price target on shares of Entertainment One in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

In other Entertainment One news, insider Mark William Opzoomer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £12,750 ($17,047.73).

Entertainment One ( LON ETO ) traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 318.20 ($4.25). 817,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,000. The company has a market cap of $1,370.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,910.00. Entertainment One has a twelve month low of GBX 210.50 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 325.52 ($4.35).

Entertainment One Company Profile

Entertainment One Ltd is a Canada-based independent entertainment company focused on the acquisition, production and distribution of television, family, film and music content rights across all media across the world. The Company’s segments include Television, Family and Film. The Television segment is engaged in the production, acquisition and exploitation of television and music content rights across all media.

