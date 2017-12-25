Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (EEQ) Shares Bought by Atlantic Trust Group LLC

Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 806,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Enbridge Energy Management worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its holdings in Enbridge Energy Management by 30.1% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 3,514,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,336,000 after acquiring an additional 813,808 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Enbridge Energy Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,932,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Energy Management by 26.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,950,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after acquiring an additional 408,589 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in Enbridge Energy Management by 11.8% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 3,776,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,378,000 after acquiring an additional 398,114 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Management by 40.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after buying an additional 336,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE EEQ) opened at $13.05 on Monday. Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1,140.00, a P/E ratio of -186.43 and a beta of 1.19.
Enbridge Energy Management Company Profile
