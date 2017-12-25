Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (EEQ) Shares Bought by Atlantic Trust Group LLC

Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 806,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Enbridge Energy Management worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its holdings in Enbridge Energy Management by 30.1% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 3,514,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,336,000 after acquiring an additional 813,808 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Enbridge Energy Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,932,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Energy Management by 26.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,950,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after acquiring an additional 408,589 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in Enbridge Energy Management by 11.8% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 3,776,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,378,000 after acquiring an additional 398,114 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Management by 40.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after buying an additional 336,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge Energy Management alerts:

Shares of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE EEQ) opened at $13.05 on Monday. Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1,140.00, a P/E ratio of -186.43 and a beta of 1.19.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/enbridge-energy-management-l-l-c-eeq-shares-bought-by-atlantic-trust-group-llc.html.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EEQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enbridge Energy Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Energy Management in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enbridge Energy Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Enbridge Energy Management Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Energy Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Energy Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.